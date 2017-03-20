Mugabe Has To Go First, For Investors To Come In – Mliswa

Ray Nkosi | Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, has said Zimbabwe is not ready for business investment until President Robert Mugabe and his Government are gone.

The firebrand politician was at the weekend addressing women who gathered in Norton to celebrate belated international Women’s day commemorations when he encouraged them to vote for capable candidates in the next elections.

Mliswa said only sober politicians will avail business opportunities to women if the latter vote wisely.

He also said women should encourage each other to vote for other women if they want their issues to be heard by those in authority.

“There is need for a paradigm shift in the mindset of the ladies and start believing in each other rather than pulling each other down,”said Mliswa.

” We cannot talk of protection of a girl child when she isn’t empowered,”he said.