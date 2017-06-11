Mugabe Haters Must Be Jailed!, Says Minister

By Staff Reporter | Information Communications and Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has said government must arrest and jail anyone who describes President Robert Mugabe as old, which he says is a sign of disrespect.

Mandiwanzira made this statement at Ruwangwe growth point, Nyanga North constituency during a Zanu PF rally that he was officiating at the weekend.

“All Zanu PF officials from all the 13 wards were in attendance as they also expected to receive the promised rice handouts that never came,”said a Zanu PF supporter.

” Mandiwanzira had no nice words to MDCT Shadow member of Parliament Douglas Mwonzora who he scolded and labelled as an imperialist who wants to reverse the gains of the independence, before telling us that whoever is found labelling President Mugabe as an octogenarian will be arrested,”another villager quipped in.

What we don’t know is what crime would that person have committed by saying that Mugabe at 93 is old?,” asked another villager.

“The fact that President Mugabe is old is real. These Zanu PF ministers are just drunk with power”.