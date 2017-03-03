Mugabe Health Scare Article Journalists Arrested

Ray Nkosi | The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested three senior journalists, Richard Chidza (Chidza Sachidza), Wisdom Mudzungairi and Sifikile Thabete over a story they covered on President Robert Mugabe’s health condition.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights (ZHLR) reports that lawyer Obey shava is offering emergency services to get the three journalists freed.

“Chidza, Mudzungairi and Thabete have now been formally charged with undermining or insulting the President in contravention of Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,” writes ZHLR in an alert.

The police also claim that the journalists insulted President Mugabe after they published an article titled “Mugabe in fresh health scare” on Thursday 02 March 2017 where they alleged that Mugabe is afflicted by prostate cancer.