Mugabe Hires Brand New Private Jet

Zimbabwean taxpayers have begun forking out tens of thousands more for president Robert Mugabe’s travels as the 93 year old last week hired a private jet for his many trips.

Mugabe brought in a private plane from Bahrain which he used to fly to Singapore for his private medicals. The aircraft is the same he used to fly to Ghana this week.

The government revealed all oon Tuesday that government is now paying for the lease of a jet from Bahrain.

Transport minister Joram Gumbo confirmed the development Tuesday.

“Our planes are on mandatory inspection. They are grounded and cannot do long-haul trips,” Gumbo told the local Daily News.

“But there is nothing unusual here. We normally hire from South Africa whenever there is a need. Yes, the one you are talking about, we hired it from Bahrain. We do it every time. I don’t know why it’s news,” Gumbo claimed.

Air Zim’s old fleet comprises two Boeing 767s, three 737s, three MA60s and two Airbus A320s. However, only four of those are flying: one airbus, one Boeing 767, one 737 and an MA60.

The debt-ridden flag carrier, which is said to be losing up to $3 million a month, is saddled with a $300 million declared debt.

The national carrier has also over the past three decades struggled to shake off claims of corruption and ineptitude, which has led to the dismissals of several of its boards and senior managers.