Mugabe Holds Cabinet Meeting

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe this morning headed into the CBD for his traditional Tuesday cabinet meeting.

The meeting comes a day after General Constantino Chiwenga yesterday issued a threat while making several political statements. Lacoste faction members since last night began circulating wild reports with doctored videos and pictures, one of which was a music overlay video imposed onto Jah Prayzah’s song Mudhara Achauya which flashes Emmerson Mnangagwa’s face.

But it was business as usual this morning as Mugabe’s cabinet session began just before mid day and at the time of writing was still in progress. – MORE TO FOLLOW…