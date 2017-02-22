Mugabe Humiliates Dokora, Schools To Remain Open | BREAKING NEWS

President Robert Mugabe has humiliated Education Minister Lazarus Dokora who today had cancelled lessons for Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash.

The government in a statement said there will be no two day holiday for schools in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South as had been announced earlier.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango said: “It has been agreed that schools go ahead as usual.

We have consulted with the provincial education offices and it has been noted that there is no need for schools to close as delegates to the 21st February Movement will only start arriving after 4pm on Friday and by then most schools would have long knocked off,” said Dr Utete-Masango.

More to follow…