Mugabe Humiliation, Silenced In Mexico

President Robert Mugabe left Mexico “in a huff” after he was denied the chance to address the United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

Mugabe returned to Zimbabwe yesterday accompanied by Zanu PF National Commissar Savior Kasukuwere. It is reported that Mugabe splurged close to US$3,5 million to charter a Comlux Aviation Boeing 767 BBJ aircraft to Singapore and Mexico from May 7 to 26.

Aviation sources told local papers that, it costs US$1 million to hire the Boeing 767 for four days and the bill escalates even when the plane is parked at Harare International Airport.

News24 reports that Mugabe, 93, reportedly left Cancún, Mexico on Thursday “in a huff” after he was not given a “speaking slot.”

The South African online paper writes, the nonagenarian left Mexico on Thursday “not too pleased” after he was denied a chance to speak at the conference.

“We hear he has left Mexico in a huff. Apparently he was not given a speaking slot and he is not overly amused,” it goes further to report.

Mugabe, 93, left Harare for Mexico last Friday, less than a week after he returned from a trip to see his doctors in Singapore.- agencies