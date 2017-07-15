Mugabe Insults Kalangas In South Africa Calls Them “Criminals”, And Now His Sons Do Worse?

COMMENT:

By Royal Mthwakazi| I remember him (Mugabe) saying; its these uneducated Kalangas and their petty crimes in South Africa. I don’t see what is attractive in South Africa…..is it the tall buildings? Today, his own boys are in South Africa – why didn’t he send them to Malawi – the home of their Grandfather?

Here in Mzansi, people are up in arms over state resources and the Zuma and Gupta families. In Zim, nobody asks when Mugabe’s boys are driven around? Nobody asks where the money to rent such expensive apartments is coming from.

Imagine Edward Zuma being driven around with State security? Eish, that will be the day in SA!!