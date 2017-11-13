Mugabe Invites SADC Sister Parties To December Special Congress

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, who is also Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo says preparations for the extraordinary congress set for 12th to the 17th of next month are going on well and sub-committees set up for the preparations are now at work to ensure a successful congress.

Speaking to ZBC News in Harare this Monday afternoon, Ambassador Khaya Moyo said over 10 000 delegates are expected to attend the congress.

The ruling party has also invited representatives from sister parties in the SADC region delegates.

The congress starts on the 12th of December with a politburo meeting, followed by central committee meeting on the 13th.

Delegates from the provinces start arriving on the 14th and this will also see tree planting taking place on the same day.

The congress then officially opens on the 15th and continues the following day December the 16th.

Delegates are expected to depart on the 17th.

SK Moyo said provinces are now in the process of selecting central committee members and the deadline for submission of the selected members is this Friday, the 17th of November.- state media