“Mugabe Irreplaceable”, Chimedza Defends Turf

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Newly appointed Masvingo State Minister, Dr Paul Chimedza has described President Robert Mugabe as an irreplaceable, intelligent and iconic leader.

Chimedza exhausted superlatives as he attempted to please Mugabe and G-40 members.

Speaking after his inauguration party on Monday, Chimedza said no one had the capacity to replace the veteran politician in and out the ruling party.

” I will not tolerate those who want to influence fellow party members to turn against the President.I represent the President and if you insult the Head of State and Government, I will definitely report everything to him,” said Chimedza.

He added: ” I love my job very much and I am fully aware of the fact that I have to respect him.

He is an intelligent man and I adore his charisma.”

Political observers have said bootlicking is a survival gimmick in Zanu PF.

Chimedza, a declared disciple of the First Lady Grace Mugabe has already indicated he will work with the youthful G-40 members, effectively sidelining Team Lacoste members in the process.