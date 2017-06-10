“Mugabe Is A Satanist”, SaysTsvangirai Aide

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| MDC youth leader, Happymore ‘Bvondo’Chidziva has sensationally described President Robert Mugabe as a Satanist who has terrorised the people of Zimbabwe for too long.

Speaking during an MDC initiated voter registration programme at Chitsanga Hall in Chiredzi, Chidziva labelled Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies ‘ruthless Satanists.’

Chidziva who is known for his hard- hitting utterances, said MDC will no longer tolerate electoral theft.

Chidziva blamed the Mugabe regime for the Gukurahundi Massacres and the 2008 bloody campaign ahead of the Presidential Election Runoff. “Mugabe and his Zanu PF are real Satanists. They do not care about the plight of the people. Hundreds of people are dying due to lack of proper medical facilities, yet they are not even concerned about it,” said Chidziva.

He added:”Mugabe is totally evil, many people have been brutally murdered by the regime. This time we will confront you (Mugabe) if you attempt to subvert the will of the people. ”

MDC Youth Assembly secretary general, Lovemore Chinoputsa, said the nonagenarian should step down in peace because he was a political liability to the entire African Continent.

“The old man must step down in peace.The writing is on the wall, his days in office are numbered,” said Chinoputsa.

Former MDC Youth Assembly secretary general and Tajamuka Leader, Promise Mukwananzi said: “Tajamuka Zvachose is our message to Mugabe if he tries to rig next year’s elections. The election has already been won.”