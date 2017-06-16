BOOTLICK OF THE YEAR: “Mugabe Is An Angel”, Chipanga Repeats

Staff Reporter | Controversial Youth League Chairperson Kudzanayi Chipanga has repeated his boot licking of President Robert Mugabe, calling him an angel.

The state media reports that Chipanga said Mugabe is the “angel” Gabriel and won’t change, explaining that there are two issues which include the need for the youths to register to vote and the second being to vote for Angel Gabriel Mugabe!

The first time Chipanga heaped blasphemous praises on President Mugabe equating to God, his property in Headlands was consumed by a mysterious fire in which he lost goods worth about $15 000.

Chipanga at today’s rally also took a swipe at MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, ”I thank Morgan Tsvangirai for accepting defeat before the elections because when one threatens people with violence it’s a sign of a defeated man.”

“Your excellency 2018 should deal a decisive blow to all opposition parties and they have done us a favour by forming a coalition,” Chipanga told Mugabe.