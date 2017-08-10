Mugabe Is Back

President Mugabe returned home last night from Iran where he joined other world leaders in witnessing Mr Hassan Rouhani’s swearing in for a second term as president of the Middle Eastern country. While in Iran, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces also held bilateral talks with President Rouhani, in addition to interfacing with Zimbabwean students pursuing various university studies there.

Last night, he was received at Harare International Airport by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa; Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa; Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi; Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe; Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo; service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

In Monday’s bilateral engagement, Presidents Mugabe and Rouhani pledged to strengthen economic cooperation, and paved the way for the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Commission to try and meet this year to give impetus to existing agreements while also initiating new mutually beneficial projects.

Among areas of keen interest to the State parties are energy, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, and agriculture.

At that meeting, President Mugabe extended an invitation to President Rouhani to visit Zimbabwe to further boost ties, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said Government had no reason to think that invitation would be turned down.- state media