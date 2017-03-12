“Mugabe Is God,” MP Sings | SHOCK VIDEO

By Religion Editor| By Religion Editor| In a clear demonstration of moral depravity, ZANU PF members were recorded at a rally worshipping and titling Robert Mugabe under God’s accolades.

At a rally during the run up to the recent Norton bi-elections, Highfield MP Psychology Maziwisa can be seen leading a large crowd singing: Gabriel (Mugabe) “is the Light” – a title in the Bible given to Jesus Christ alone. MP Maziwisa who recently snapped himself on camera while filling potholes with mud and water, continues to sing for several minutes.

Many other ZANU PF senior members have gone on record even fully labeling Mugabe, “God Almighty,” and these include National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Kudzai Chipanga a development that came with the latter (Chipanga) soon before finding his property suddenly burnt up by a mysterious inferno after uttering those words.

Below is part of the shocking video: