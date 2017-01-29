“Mugabe Is Jesus!” Man In Trouble as the Mysterious Fire That Suddenly Gutted His House Is Probed | LATEST

The fire that gutted the ZANU PF youth leader who claimed that President Robert Mugabe is Jesus’s house, has gone under investigation.

Kudzai Chipanga this month said that President Robert Mugabe is Zimbabwe’s Jesus Christ, a development that suddenly saw his farm property going under the mysterious fire. There had been claims that the mishap was in fact an attack by political enemies.

But close sources have told ZimEye there was no connection whatsoever with outsiders. Reports say a mysteriously overheated electrical wiring caused the fire that resulted in more than $15,000 in damage. No one was inside the residence at the time of the incident, Chipanga says.

Others blame the man’s wife for it all. “The home caught fire due to negligence on the part of his wife, that had nothing to do with politics, purely accident,” one Youth League source said.

Chipanga’s farm property was torched down to ashes shortly after he uttered the blasphemous statements equating the 92 year old ailing leader to Jesus Christ of the Holy Bible.

Property worth over USD15,000 were set ablaze at his Headlands plot on Wednesday.

Background.

Chipanga 12-roomed farmhouse in Headlands was suddenly made worthless in what some now claim was a politically instigated attack.

Chipanga earlier on confirmed the development saying “Yes, I lost a 12-roomed house. The house was razed down by fire and we suspect an electrical fault to have caused the fire. We made a police report and they said they were investigating the matter. Luckily, there was no one in the house. I lost household goods worth almost $15 000.’

However his party-mates say the values are above $18,000.

ZimEye reveals that many ZANU PF farm properties have gone up in smoke in recent years in unexplained circumstances. Former Reserve Bank governor Gideon Gono’s property has suffered the same fate. The man’s farm properties have been attacked (4) four times since 2011. In August 2011, his warehouse at his poultry plot in Borrowdale was destroyed by fire, rendering goods valued at over US$100 000 worthless. In July 2013, property worth about US$30,000 was destroyed when fire gutted facilities at Gono’s chicken farm.

But Zanu PF Manicaland provincial youth chairperson, Mubuso Chinguno, has implicated a rival faction opposed to Chipanga’s camp for the alleged arson.

“When he was given that farm, some politburo members and a minister from Makoni were against the idea. There was a time when even some senior officials incited villagers to demonstrate against Chipanga over the farm. We are not going to be intimidated, as we carry out our own independent investigations into the incident,” he said.