Mugabe Is Not Safe | ANALYSIS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been criticised for his use of the word “safe” to describe his former boss, Robert Mugabe’s latest condition more than 2 months after the coup that ousted the latter.

Mnangagwa was speaking in Ethiopia where he without being asked, suddenly told other Heads Of State saying, “Robert Mugabe is safe.”

There was no agenda and no need for him to state such and yet Mnangagwa who is a trained lawyer, chose to state so, while reading from his speech.

The development comes amid social media allegations which claim that First Lady Grace Mugabe was allegedly sexually assaulted during the November coup.

Mr Tichatonga Mwanawevhu wrote on his Facebook portal saying, “MUGABE FAMILY STILL UNDER HOUSE ARREST! ALL THE NONSENSE SENSE HE IS SAFE BLAH BLAH CLEARLY SHOWS THE COUP IS UNFINISHED!

“Why can’t he speak for himself that he is safe and enjoying his retirement! Why can’t he be interviewed!?

“Why is Mnangagwa always ASSURING HE IS SAFE!, SAFE FROM WHAT!! I HEAR GRACE PAID A LITERAL PRICE FOR SAYING CERTAIN PEOPLE WERE NOT MAN ENOUGH! If the Mugabes are safe let them speak for themselves!, soon the BLOODY COUP will be an area of contestation if the truth is being suppressed.“

Another contributor to the subject, Black Technocrat, wrote saying, “here is a question that has to be addressed, based on part of the above-cited statement: Was Grace Mugabe sexually assaulted?

“If true, who were the assailants? “Is extrajudicial action now part of this regime? “We need simple clarity here.”