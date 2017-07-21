Mugabe Jets Into Bulawayo

President Robert Mugabe has jetted into Bulawayo in preparation for a Zanu-PF Youth Interface Rally today.

The function will be held at the Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

Mugabe arrived last night accompanied by First Lady Grace Mugabe, Zanu-PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, Transport Minister, Joram Gumbo.

Other Government and Zanu-PF officials are alo part of the entourage.

Mugabe arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport last night and was welcome by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Dennis Ndlovu, service chiefs, senior party and government officials.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanayi Chipanga said all was set for the interface rally, as delegates from districts such as Binga and Hwange had started arriving in Lupane by yesterday afternoon.

“Tents are already in place and some delegates have started arriving. We have secured accommodation and food for those who will sleep over in Lupane and our transport department is working 24/7 to make sure all delegates wishing to attend are catered for,” said Chipanga.

He called on party members and those wishing to attend the interface to get in touch with their respective districts for logistics.

Chipanga urged those who will be travelling in different modes of transport for the rally to be disciplined, adding that there will be tight security at the venue and along the roads to protect people.

“We want to urge members to exercise discipline. Discipline on its own is an important component which we prioritise in the party. Members should help through their discipline to safeguard against some infiltration from people who may want to put the name of the party into disrepute.

“There will be high security at the venue so that everyone is safe as we want to have a peaceful and successful interface,” said Chipanga.

On Wednesday the party’s Matabeleland North youth and other stakeholders embarked on a clean-up exercise where they tidied up the venue, bus terminus, business centre as well as areas around the local Zimpost outlet where President Mugabe will today officially open a provincial communication information centre.

Yesterday it was party time in the usually quiet Matabeleland North capital.

Party members were joined by scores of other people and delegates on a colourful carnival that was characterised by song and dance.

The carnival was meant to lighten up the mood ahead of the big day as well as mobilise people into attending the rally.

The party’s provincial chairman for the Youth League, Mbongeni Dube said the local organising committee was still busy capturing registration numbers for all vehicles to monitor members and ensure they are safe as they travel.

He said all logistics were being handled with the PA system having been delivered yesterday.

“We are working together as provincial and local members and people are busy with the carnival. It’s all systems go and we are geared for the big day as we finalise preparations,” said Dube. – state media