Mugabe Kicks Out Mnangagwa’s Top Aides

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has literally managed to convince President Robert Mugabe to reverse the reinstatement of Masvingo Provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira. The first Zanu PF Politburo meeting this year and the first after the revolutionary party’s annual people’s Conference held in Masvingo in December last year,was held at the party’s headquarters in Harare, with Masvingo province being ordered to have fresh provincial elections.

The move is seen as a ploy by Kasukuwere and his G-40 allies to dilute Team Lacoste in Masvingo Province.

Speaking after the meeting, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo claimed the decision to have Masvingo re-elect its provincial leaders was reached after over one third of the elected members were suspended or fired.

He said the Politburo agreed on the Masvingo conference resolutions, adding that in implementing them, the ruling party was gearing for the 2018 general elections.

Chombo said opposition parties had been rejected by the people of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF would follow the wishes of the people by implementing people-driven policies.

He said the Politburo received a report from Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzai Chipanga on preparations for 21st February Movement, which he said were almost complete.

Zanu PF Secretary for Agriculture,Joseph Made also gave a report on agriculture, expressing hope for a bumper harvest due to good rains this season.

Zanu PF Secretary for the Commissariat, Kasukuwere also gave a commissariat report.