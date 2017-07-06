Mugabe Knows I am A Thief -Hungwe

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Psychomotor Minister Josaya Dunira Hungwe shocked delegates at a Public Service Day commemoration event when he said President Robert Mugabe was aware he (Hungwe) is a thief.

Speaking at the belated event on Monday, Hungwe said he could have landed the fancied Public Service Ministry but Mugabe knew he was a thief who could not run the Ministry.

Hungwe has all but admitted that the Mugabe led administration is full of dishonest individuals eager to enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering people of Zimbabwe. The former governor of Masvingo Province also disclosed that Zanu PF honchos fell over each other to land the coveted Public Service Ministry because it was a platform to loot state resources.

“This ministry is a platform for self- enrichment. Everybody wants this ministry. However the President chose Prisca Mupfumira because she is level headed.The President realised that if he gave me the ministry, I would steal resources so he chose Mupfumira instead,” said Hungwe.

The veteran politician hinted he was not comfortable with his Psychomotor Ministry, regarded as peripheral by many political observers. Hungwe also failed to spell out the responsibilities of his ministry.

“Yes everyone was looking at the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry,” said Hungwe. He also allegedly failed to define the duties of his portfolio in parliament recently.

“You have to put your questions in writing,” Hungwe allegedly told parliamentarians.