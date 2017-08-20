Mugabe, Lungu And SADC’s Leadership Failure

Kimberly Bhebhe | Southern Africa has a democracy crisis. This region is full of dictators who needlessly cling onto power.

It is also led by individuals who have committed crimes against humanity that are ironically given a heroine status. A good example is the recent case of Zambia’s Edward Lungu. The opposition leader was incarcerated for months for politically motivated reasons. We see this specific trait as well as in Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe where it is well known that all opposition leaders are victimised and tortured.

The recent SADC summit that was held in South Africa did not manage to tackle such issues about the region. SADC summits always seem to disappoint the region as they always meet time and again to discuss political issues but they seem to fail to come up with a permanent solution to ills bedeviling the region.

Recently one of Malawi’s upcoming vibrant opposition groups is also facing attacks and intimidation. Moses Kunkuyu the leader of Transform Alliance earlier highlighted his concerns on the social media.

He complained about the current regime in Malawi in his own words and below were his sentiments:

“With few days to go before Transformation Alliance holds it first ever national conference at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre, we have received communication from the College of Medicine management that there is an instruction to cancel the booking.

They have voluntarily undertaken to refund the money that was paid for the facility a month ago.

We are optimistic that we will secure another suitable venue and proceed with the arrangement as all our delegates are set to travel to Blantyre during the course of the week.

We can not rule out a political hand in the whole thing considering the nature of our business was made known from the time the booking was made. These acts will not intimidate us in any way and we are urging our members and prayer partners to remain strong and steadfast in prayer.”