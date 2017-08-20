Mugabe Lures War Vets, Dangles $500 Per Month Allowances

Staff Reporter | In its bid to win back insurgent liberation war veterans, President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU PF is pushing government to increase allowances paid to the veterans from the current $200 per month to $500.

The allowance increases follows shortly after the government in a similar move recently reviewed the funeral cover for the former freedom fighters from $800 to $2 000.

The allowances review was announced on Saturday by the Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Detainees and Restrictees, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube while addressing a meeting organised by the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association Bulawayo Province at the ex-fighters offices in Entumbane.

“The pension you are getting is too little. We are advocating that it be increased to at least $500 which will enable you to get a little more than you are getting now. We know the $500 is also not enough but it will go a long way as some of you are getting just over $100 each month,” he said.

“It has been agreed that the funds for the assistance for burial of a war veteran be increased from $800 to $2 000 so that burial is done in a proper manner. This has already been agreed upon and will start immediately,” he said.

Speaking on the numerous splits of the associations representing the liberation fighters, Dube said renegade groups of war veterans were free to form their own associations and stop causing problems within Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Associatio (ZNLWVA).

“When people defect from a grouping they should look for a new name not to use our name and cause problems. Joice Mujuru is no longer with Zanu-PF and is now going under a new name and not Zanu-PF. These defectors must find a new name for themselves and we know they are being sponsored by other forces,” he said.