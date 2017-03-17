Mugabe Masvingo Decree, Mnangwagwa Allies Spoil For A Fight

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe’s Politburo decision to nullify Zanu PF Masvingo Province election results have provoked the Emmerson Mnangagwa faction into action.

Mugabe ordered a rerun of the Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial elections, which had been resoundingly won by a Mnangagwa ally Ezra Chadzamira.

Mugabe’s Politburo (which operates under his command since the changing of the Zanu PF constitution in 2013) nullified the February 23 elections which had seen former Masvingo chairperson Ezra Chadzamira thrashing his rival Mutero Masanganise with 12 393 votes against 4 888. Masanganise is touted to be a G-40 candidate in the crucial elections.

Speaking to the Daily News Mnangagwa allies threatened to ‘crush’ the G-40 a faction aligned to Mugabe’s wife Grace.

“Whatever the G-40 does will not change anything. Initially, they didn’t want elections because they knew they were going to lose, but when they felt they had oiled their rigging machine they accepted elections but still lost,” a bigwig in the Lacoste team is quoted saying.

He goes further to say, ” the best that they (the G-40) can do is to block the elections. But then again, we have our counter strategy. They cannot do anything here. Ngwena ndiye baba kuno (Mnangagwa is the boss of Masvingo),” the bigwig said.