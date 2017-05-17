Mugabe “Media Hangman” – Journalists

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe is solely to blame for the death of media freedom in Zimbabwe, local journalists have said.

Local media practitioners have pointed out that the nonagenarian has deliberately imposed stringent regulations to stifle freedom of expression. Masvingo Provincial Chairman for the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations(ZACRAS), Energy Bara, said Mugabe’s claims that Zimbabwe was one of the highly developed countries in Africa were reckless and baseless.

Speaking at a belated Press Freedom Commemoration event in Masvingo, Bara said Mugabe’s government had a confirmed history of suppressing media freedom. He said Zimbabwe was the only country in Southern Africa that did not have a single community radio station.

While Lesotho and Swaziland have several community radio stations, Mugabe’s government has virtually refused to liberalise the airwaves. “How can President Mugabe say that Zimbabwe is a highly developed nation yet there is no access to information?There is selective application of media freedom,” said Bara.

He added:”Zimbabwe is the only country in the entire Southern Africa which does not have community radio stations. It is sad to note that the few radio stations that have been given licences are owned by individuals connected to the ruling party, Zanu PF. This effectively means there is no diversity of views. We therefore demand community radio station licences, ” said Bara.

In Zimbabwe journalists have been arrested, persecuted and tortured for criticising Mugabe. It is widely believed Mugabe himself is behind the persecution and prosecution of human rights activists and journalists in the country.

Batsiranai Ngungama, local journalist, said media freedom was fundamental in a democratic society. “We view media freedom as a key aspect in a democratic society. Freedom of expression augments democracy,” said Ngugama.