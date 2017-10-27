Mugabe Meets Chiefs After Buying Them Expensive Cars



State Media – President Mugabe is expected to address the National Council of Chiefs conference tomorrow at Large City Hall in Bulawayo. In an interview yesterday, Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira said after President Mugabe’s address, the conference will continue to engage different Cabinet ministers on issues affecting the people.

“All is set for our annual meeting and this time we are being hosted by Matabeleland North Province,” he said. “President Mugabe will address us on Saturday morning and thereafter we expect to continue engaging the different Cabinet ministers on issues affecting our people.” Chief Charumbira said among the many issues to be discussed will be the role of chiefs in food security, health, education, land, mining and other resources.

“Now that we have elections next year, we will also discuss how chiefs can help to ensure peace prevails before, during and after elections,” he said. Chiefs and their spouses started arriving in Bulawayo yesterday ahead of the conference, which starts at 9am today. The conference will be closed by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, traditional leaders have been urged to mobilise people to register to vote in the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration process to ensure improved participation in next year’s elections. Speaking at the Matabeleland South Traditional Leaders’ Day held at the School of Infantry in Mbalabala on Wednesday, Zimbabwe National Army chief of staff quarter master Major-General Sibusiso Moyo said chiefs should work with the army to ensure that peace prevailed during the election period.

“Now, as we draw closer to 2018, remember that it is a historic year, a year of elections,” he said. “Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the registration centres and the requirements for registration. You need to urge the populace to take part in the voter registration exercise that is being conducted by ZEC.” Maj-Gen Moyo said the defence forces’ job was to ensure that there was peace and stability during election time to enable people to vote peacefully.

“We are a peaceful country and our job as uniformed forces and chiefs is to ensure that this country maintains the stability that it has been enjoying,” he said Maj-Gen Moyo said people should vote for candidates of their choice, but should always vote for an organisation that has people at heart.