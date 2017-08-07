Mugabe Meets Iranian Counterpart Hassan Rouhani

President Robert Mugabe has met the just inaugurated Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani at his residence in Tehran to exchange notes and discuss various issues.

This Monday morning, Mugabe and his delegation held a closed door meeting with the new Iranian leader, whose country has strong ties with Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe and Iran have signed various bilateral agreements and have supported each other on several international fora.

Both countries have been placed under illegal western sanctions and after several years after the embargo, their economies are now on a rebound.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba.

President Mugabe is also expected to meet the Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before his departure back home. – state media