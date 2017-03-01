Mugabe Minister “A Secret Assassin,” Outburst Erupts

Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has been tagged a secret jihadist preying on young children to indoctrinate them for religious fundamentalism, just after the Mugabe cabinet minister claimed that Zimbabwe’s first religion at independence in 1980 was Islam.

The development came as teachers and parents booed Dokora during a public meeting on Monday. He stated that Islam is Zimbabwe’s “re-designated indigenous religion.” His 1980 claim was dismissed by several teachers.

Dokora last year banned the Bible and voluntary club Scripture Union before reinstating the organisation following protests after falsely claiming that it is part of the education curriculum.

Speaking on Monday, Dokora listed the Islamic religion as number one for Zimbabwe while pushing Christianity down to number (4) four.

While addressing panelists at a function covered by ZimEye.com, Dokora responded saying (VIDEO LOADING):

“And then of course there were the questions raised that: ‘is my my child going to be taught Islam?, is my my child going to be taught indigenous religion?’ said Dokora.

He continued saying, “in 1980 the curriculum that we fashioned for the republic, includes Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Christianity, Bhudiism,” he voiced while using his fingers to elaborate the importance by order.

He emphasised saying, “I was a teacher, I was just a teacher in the classroom, and those were introduced at Grade 2.”

He reiterated his comment saying that the curriculum has always had the religions in the order laid out according to his list.

“Do you think we should take these themes and teach them to ECB? Can I follow your thread, because you think its a new thing, and I am trying to get you to appreciate that it has always been there in the formula (order) that I have described to you..” WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: