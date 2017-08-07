Mugabe Minister Slams State University Recruitment Method

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | A usually low-key Higher and Tertiary Education Deputy Minister, Godfrey Gandawa, has slammed state universities for recruiting students to generate hefty profits.

Speaking at a local hotel in Masvingo recently, Gandawa condemned the mass recruitment of students by state universities adding the graduates would find themselves without real jobs winding up selling airtime after completing their respective programmes.

Mugabe is the Chancellor of all state universities and political observers expect have some backlash on Gandawa over his remarks.

Gandawa made the headlines when he undressed Zanu PF spindoctor Psychology Maziwisa over the two million jobs mantra.

Gandawa lambasted Vice Chancellors at state universities for the mass recruitment of students in arts, social sciences and humanities departments despite the dwindling economy in Zimbabwe.

He said there was no justification for the recruitment of thousands of students every semester without matching industry to absorb them.

“You are contributing towards unemployment through the recruitment of thousands of students in the humanities faculties. What is informing your enrollment when there is no communication between industry and universities? You must concentrate on the practical, technical, scientific and vocational skills,” said Gandawa.

He also condemned the politicisation of recruitment at the state universities.

“Are you creating the required industries? You are simply creating the toyi-toying guys.Our universities are not training students for the future, rather they are training for the past, which is very unfortunate,” said Gandawa.

Gandawa who over the years has been overshadowed by his boss Jonathan Moyo, has suddenly emerged out of his shell.

Last week he fired a broadside at Maziwisa saying he was out of sync with the reality on the ground.