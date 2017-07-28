Mugabe: Mnangagwa VP Was A Mistake As Party Pushes For Third VP

GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! BREAKING NEWS – GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 27, 2017

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe says that appointing Emmerson Mnangagwa to be the Vice President was a mistake he made as the position he occupies should have been left for a woman.

Responding to calls from the ZANU PF Women’s League conference in Harare yesterday, Mugabe said that the party has a resolution that one of the Vice Presidents in both party and government must be a woman and the error needs to be sorted out.

The President called on the women to consider pushing for constitutional amendments in both the party and government to make an arrangement to cater for the third Vice President.

“I want to accept that we made a mistake because we had agreed that one of the three top positions in Government must go to a woman. It started during Mai Mujuru’s period and that’s where we went wrong by putting a man in that position. I think it was Cde Mnangagwa. We can correct that either directly in the constitution at Congress or another way is to accept that change why don’t we look at the constitution. A constitution is made to serve the people not the people to serve a constitution,” President Mugabe said.

Mugabe insisted that the choice would be either to reverse Mnangagwa’s appointment or wait until 2019 congress and change the constitution.

“We can look at other ways of doing it but I would want you to consider that perhaps we leave that position as it is or if you insist we will change it. But I was thinking that other countries have more than two. Why can’t we have three deputies and correct this position that way.

“Think about it. Two choices, one to revert to our position of two VPs and one being a lady but another of adding another position of a VP and we have three VPs and one woman. Think of those mere suggestions when we go to Congress as you like but think it out and we discuss it at Congress but certainly we have offended you and I must apologise for that,” he added.

Mugabe urged the women to put whatever they decide in writing and bring it to his office.