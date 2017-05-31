Mugabe Mourns Ndlovu

President Robert Mugabe has described the death of veteran nationalist, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu as a terrible loss to the entire nation.

The former Zanu PF Politburo member, Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, died in Bulawayo yesterday at the age of 86 after a long battle with cancer.

In his condolence message, President Mugabe said he learnt with a deep sense of shock and sorrow of the death Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu.

“While he has not been well for quite some time, we prayed all along for his speedy recovery. His untimely death is a terrible loss to his family, his party Zanu PF and the nation at large which he served so diligently and faithfully throughout his entire life,” said Mugabe.

President Mugabe said he knew the late veteran nationalist from the early days of the liberation struggle, adding that he belonged to the early crop of African nationalists who fought for black majority rule.

“Like many of his colleagues in the struggle for our independence, he too endured long stints in jail and detention centres at the evil hands of the smith regime. In spite of all that persecution, he never betrayed the liberation struggle. He was a true revolutionary cadre and remained so after independence to the very end of his life,” he said.

Mugabe said Khutshwekhaya Moyo will be missed by all he has worked with as a well as many others whose lives he touched in so many different ways.- state media