“Mugabe National Holiday” Coming!

Government is working on modalities to make February 21 a national holiday in honour of Zimbabwe’s Founding Father. President Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first black Prime Minister at Independence in 1980 and inaugural executive Head of State and Government in 1987, was born on February 21, 1924.

His birthday has for decades been a landmark date on the national calendar via the efforts of the 21st February Movement, which creates awareness about President Mugabe’s contribution to development with particular focus on youth involvement in socio-economic transformation.

At a meeting to assess preparations for this Saturday’s 21st February Movement celebrations in Matobo, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration and Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo said the ruling party’s Youth League had recommended that the day be declared a national holiday, and Government consulatations on the matter were at an advanced stage.

Dr Chombo and youth league leader Kudzi Chipanga expressed satisfaction with preparations for the event.