Mugabe Neglects Former First Lady

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe has all but neglected Zimbabwe’s First Lady, at independence, Mrs Janet Banana.

Janet celebrated her birthday over the weekend with just a few Zimbabweans, knowing or remembering that there was a First Lady, before Amai Sally Mugabe. Her husband, a methodist minister, Canaan Sodindo Banana, served as Zimbabwe’s first President from from 18 April 1980 until 31 December 1987.

Banana whose later life was soiled by allegations of sodomy, is famed for bringing together, two of the country’s political parties, the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), in an accord still in force today. Banana succumbed to cancer on 10 November 2003.

President Mugabe makes no mention whatsoever, of the late Banana’s family. Janet celebrated a quite birthday, with her son Nathan taking in his father’s footsteps, by entering politics celebrating her life on social media.

Wrote the younger Banana;

Today “Zimbabwe’s First Lady” at independence Janet Banana, my mum, a sister, a teacher, a friend, a grandmother, a work mate celebrates her birthday.

They say history is for the victors and some will be remembered whilst others are forgotten, but facts can never be changed.

Today a great woman, mother, sister, teacher, friend most in Zimbabwe no longer know about will be celebrating her birthday.

May the almighty grant her more happy and peaceful years for you deserve better than what you have had to endure in this life. Happy Birthday. Masalu!