Staff Reporter | President Mugabe has just negotiated with General Constantine Chiwenga to allow Grace Mugabe to leave the country, ZimEye can reveal.

Verified reports confirm that Mugabe has negotiated with the army to allow Grace to leave the country while he prepares to step down.

Mugabe will address a news conference tomorrow afternoon.

The President and his security personnel are under siege.

Zimbabweans have been urged to stay away from the CBD tomorrow until further notice.