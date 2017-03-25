Mugabe Nephew Says, Green Bombers Here To Stay

1

Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment; Patrick Zhuwao says Green Bombers are here to stay.

“Everyone should be reminded that the National Youth Service is provided for in Section 20 of the constitution meaning it is going nowhere.

“We are actually putting resources to have all six NYS training centres reopened. The revamping of the service will not stop. In 2014, we churned out 109 graduates, in 2015 we had 320, in 2016; 320 graduated and this year, we are looking forward to have 1 260 graduates,” Zhuwao said.

He challenged Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) director and prominent rights activist, Jestina Mukoko – who is intensely opposed to the programme – to visit his offices for clarifications.

“I know it was something said by the ZPP so I want to understand what their concerns are and I want to explain to them what the national youth service is about. This also goes to anyone else who wants to understand the acceptability of any particular programme.

“Concerned people should also visit NYS camps and see what happens there because zvekutaura kwausina kuswera hazvibatsire and for me to engage someone I don’t know ndanzwa nemapepa kuti kitsiyatota ati chakati hazvibatsiri. Kitsiyatota ngaauye titaurirane,” Zhuwawo added.

The National Youth Service was launched in 2000 by the late Zanu PF national commissar; Border Gezi with the first camp established at Mt Darwin. tellzim

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Nomusa Garikai

    We all know why Zanu PF needs the green bombers, especially now when the party has parted company with the war veterans!