Mugabe Never Calls Me President, Just EmmerSIN | WHY IS BOB DOING THIS?

giggle… Robert Mugabe

By Ndaba Nhuku| “I phoned back and said: ‘Chef, you are going for a medical check-up. Why do you want 38 people?’, Mngangagwa tells the Financial Times.

“He said: ‘Emmerson, I don’t know that list. I know it’s myself, my wife and my family.’

“I said: ‘No . . . You know the new dispensation . . . it’s a leaner cabinet. That can’t be understood if you are going to go for a medical check-up with a big number.’
“He says: ‘Emmerson.’ ” Mnangagwa pauses for comic effect. “He never says Mr President. He just calls me Emmerson.”

One wonders how and why Robert Mugabe continues to insult President Mnangagwa like this. Why?

  • eish

    sour grapes

  • Bluntboy

    Is he not Emmerson?

  • KURAONE MATIBIRI

    It’s absurd in Africa but in Europe, Asian, that’s the norm. Or maybe no one has formally introduced them.

  • kiddnile

    Not worth worrying about . RGM lost his marbles years ago.

  • chikotikoti

    How can you say its an insult to be called by your own name. Even the President never said it was an insult–he actually tried to demonstrate how close he still is to his mentor as signified by the president still calling Bob ‘chef’! As a matter of fact a close look at Bob’s biography actually shows that he introduced this in the party during the ;70s –to create greater transparency–also to be on first name basis is actually a sign of how close you are as opposed to a more cold formal address–im inclined to think the author of that article is educated but unlearned

  • mai Chibwe

    First person I have heard of whose own name he finds insulting. I am not sure that is the case. Just news outlets trying to get him to feel insulted somehow.

    Mugabe is senior to Em-Nangakwa so should in fact call him Emmerson.

  • Pidigori

    There’s no such thing as sour grapes or anything offensive from Mugabage’s perspective but simply straight up honesty abt ED’s illegitimacy…..Mugabage is merely stating the fact and rightly so….Emerson is not president and he knows it ! Mugabe cannot and will never endorse an illegality…….now stop posting stupid questions or theories why he’s doing so……sinister or naively.as it may be…….it’s a cold fact, ED is a pure coup product. Thanks for reading and I hope you get the gist…..

  • Cde Chaurura

    I remember the MDC saying Mugabe was not a legitimate president for years. This never stopped MT from calling Bob President.
    However, as a matter of fact this doesnt seem to bother ED.