Mugabe Never Calls Me President, Just EmmerSIN | WHY IS BOB DOING THIS?

By Ndaba Nhuku| “I phoned back and said: ‘Chef, you are going for a medical check- up. Why do you want 38 people?’, Mngangagwa tells the Financial Times.

“He said: ‘Emmerson, I don’t know that list. I know it’s myself, my wife and my family.’

“I said: ‘No . . . You know the new dispensation . . . it’s a leaner cabinet. That can’t be understood if you are going to go for a medical check-up with a big number.’

“He says: ‘Emmerson.’ ” Mnangagwa pauses for comic effect. “He never says Mr President. He just calls me Emmerson.”

One wonders how and why Robert Mugabe continues to insult President Mnangagwa like this. Why?