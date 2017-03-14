Mugabe Never Stopped Rigging Elections

Nomusa Garikayi Tsvangirai has admitted that Zanu PF has already started the process of rigging the 2018 elections. Started! When did they ever stop?

“Tsvangirai said the national executive resolved that the MDC-T, together other parties, would “utilize all legitimate and constitutionally permissible avenues at our disposal to stop this daylight theft”’, reported New Zimbabwe.

“Whether in the courts or in the streets, we shall fight all attempts to steal the next election and we fully endorse the resolution that we took with others under the banner of NERA to mobilize Zimbabweans for a public protest on the 22nd of March! Indeed, come hail come high water, we will do all we can to stem the subversion of the people’s will,” vowed the former Prime Minister.

This is all Tsvangirai grandstanding and posturing. MDC had the golden opportunity to implement all the democratic reforms during the GNU and they failed to get even one reform implemented then. SADC leaders did their best to warn Tsvangirai & co. to implement the reforms and the folly of contesting the 2013 elections with no reforms in place. Sadly, MDC leaders had candle wax in their ears and so would not hear. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of power and a $4 million mansion for Tsvangirai; this is the most effective candle wax there is and Mugabe knows it only too well because that is the same wax he had been using to buy the blind loyalty of his own Zanu PF cronies and minions!

Tsvangirai failed to get even one democratic reform implemented in five years of the GNU when MDC have the golden opportunity to do so; MDC had the majority in parliament and cabinet, Mugabe had his hands tied behind his back after signing the GPA and had SADC leaders egging MDC on. If MDC failed to get even one reform implemented then, there was no way Tsvangirai was ever going to get any reforms implemented post the GNU when Zanu PF was back in the driving seat!

All Tsvangirai has been doing since the rigged July 2013 elections is make a big song and dance about implementing reforms but knowing fully well he will never get any reforms implemented. MDC are determined to contest the next elections even though no reforms have been implement, the speeches and demos are only a public gimmick to cover up the party’s failure to get any reforms implemented.

The people of Zimbabwe must wise-up to the political reality that Tsvangirai wasted the golden opportunity to implement the reforms during the GNU and will never ever get any of the reforms implemented now or ever! So, if we want free, fair and credible elections it is now up to us, the people, to make sure there will be no elections until the reform are implemented; no if or but.

MDC vowed that the 2013 elections would be free and fair and we learnt too late that it was all hot air! We must not allow MDC to mislead us once again on this matter. We must force MDC to honour their “No reform, no election!” 2014 party congress resolution.

“Indeed, come hail come high water, we will NOT CONTEST FLAWED ELECTIONS DESIGNED TO UNDERMINE the people’s will,” to paraphrase him, is the only thing we want to hear from Tsvangirai! Anything else, is just the usual blast of hot air!