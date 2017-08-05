Mugabe Not Coming Back Home Today

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe will not be coming back home today as expected after attending the inauguration of re-elected Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani.

Mugabe left for Tehran on Thursday to attend the swearing in ceremony of Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani and would normally have flown back home today.

However local media reports that Mugabe’s stay in the Middle East for at least four days after his official trip in what insiders claimed points to a plan to seek treatment possibly by doctors in Singapore.

“The President will attend the Saturday event before going to Singapore for medical treatment. He is likely to spend five days there. He will be back in the country next Thursday,” a source told the local Newsday paper.

But another source said Mugabe “will be in meetings” after the Iranian leader’s inauguration.

Media reports from Iran indicate that the inauguration of Rouhani, as the seventh President of Iran, would occur in two stages.

The first round took place yesterday, when he received his presidential precept from Supreme Leader Khamenei.

The second round is scheduled for tomorrow when he is sworn into the office in the Parliament.

Mugabe and his wife Grace were received in Tehran by Iran’s Minister of Co-operatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Ali Rabiei, and Harare’s chief envoy to the Middle Eastern country, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti.

In President Mugabe’s delegation are Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba and senior Government officials.