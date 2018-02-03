Mugabe Not Coming Back, Zhuwao Launches Agenda For Change

Patrick Zhuwao | The second question that is on the opposition’s minds is whether the NPF is not an avenue to bring back President Robert Mugabe? It is important to acknowledge that the NPF’s objective of reversing the bloody coup of 15 November 2017 is being feared and misinterpreted to suggest the return of President Mugabe as Head of State and Government.

It would definitely be grossly unfair to President Mugabe to seek to burden and encumber him again with responsibilities for the state given his contribution to Zimbabwe thus far. His family deserve to also enjoy his company and presence. Apart from which, the return of President Mugabe is definitely not the intent of the NPF as stated in key action point III of Section 3 of the Consultation Points Document, on page seven, which calls for the “need for a civilian transitional authority to prepare for free, fair and credible elections”.