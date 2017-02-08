Mugabe Not Fit To Rule | LATEST

Ray Nkosi | The Constitutional Court has deferred the case which is challenging President Robert Mugabe’s ability to rule on the basis that the applicants #Tajamuka did not follow court procedures.

Reports indicate that Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi who made the application has been 30 days to file his papers again.

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court announced on Friday that it will make its determination early next month, following an application filed by Promise Mkwananzi, leader of a social movement calling itself #Tajamuka.

“Please take notice that the above constitutional application will be heard and determined by the Constitutional Court at Harare on Wednesday the 8th day of February 2017 at 09:30 or soon thereafter as counsel may be heard,” said the court’s registrar in a letter to Mkwananzi that was copied to the Attorney General’s Office. Mugabe was cited as the respondent.

In his founding affidavit before the Concourt, Mkwananzi argued that Mugabe, who turns 93 on February, was wilfully violating the national constitution in many respects, including gross human rights abuses. The activist argued that many Zimbabweans were now leaving in fear of their president, who has threatened anyone with divergent views “to leave the country and in those countries that are sponsoring them”.

Mkwananzi also argued that at 92, Mugabe could not fully perform his duties as president of Zimbabwe. The nonagenarian’s health was now also a cause for concern as he often travelled to Singapore for treatment of an eye cataract.

The prominent activist told News24, following the court’s hearing announcement, that time was up for Mugabe to leave state power. Mugabe has in the past, however, vowed not to leave office, saying he has the electoral mandate of the Zimbabwean people who voted him into office in polls that were described by the opposition as “fundamentally flawed”.

Said Mkwananzi: “He (Mugabe) is old and frail and no longer has the agility and concentration to superintend over critical affairs of the state. His incapacity (to lead) poses a real danger to the stability and security of the country. He must accept his fate and go to rest.”

Already, factions battling to succeed Mugabe when he eventually leaves office have emerged within the veteran leader’s ruling Zanu-PF party. His deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was reportedly leading a camp calling itself “Team Lacoste” while a group of young Turks code-named Generation or G40 wanted to torpedo Mngangagwa’s ambitions by elevating First Lady Grace Mugabe to the country’s top post. – News24 | Other