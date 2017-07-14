Mugabe Official Chases Away NGO ‘For Supporting Tsvangirai’

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka | An overzealous official in President Robert Mugabe’s government has banned Heal Zimbabwe Trust, a Non Governmental Organisation, from carrying out peace programmes in the area.

Zaka District Administrator, Victor Zinanga told a full council meeting here last week that Heal Zimbabwe Trust was clandestinely campaigning for the MDC-T under the guise of promoting peace. Zinanga is dubiously arguing that the organisation has to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with his office.

Zinanga also accused Heal Zimbabwe Trust officials of campaigning for Tsvangirai’ s MDC party.

A furious Zinanga ordered traditional leaders and Councillors to bar Heal Zimbabwe Trust officials from conducting peace programmes in Zaka District.

“Heal Zimbabwe officials are not supposed to carry out their activities in Zaka because they have not signed a Memorandum of Understanding,” said Zinanga.

Heal Zimbabwe director, Rashid Mahiya said the organisation was legally registered and there was no need to sign the so called Memorandum of Understanding.

“We are guided by the constitution and we have community structures in Zaka.I hope the DA does not think he is the law.We submitted our papers to the Provincial Administrator’ s office so there is no way we can be stopped from carrying out our programmes, ” said

Mahiya.

Zaka District was grossly affected by political violence in 2008.

Hundreds of MDC supporters were brutally murdered ahead of the disputed Presidential Election Runoff.The MDC office at Jerera Growth Point in Zaka was also petrol bombed by suspected military personnel.