Mugabe Official Under Fire For Theft Of Donated Fuel

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A senior official in President Robert Mugabe’ s rulings party, Zanu PF, is under fire for stealing 200 litres of fuel donated towards the transportation of party supporters to Tokwe Mukosi.

Party sources said Zanu PF deputy provincial chairperson, Ailes Baloyi signed for the fuel donated by the Commercial Sugarcane Farmers’ Association for the purpose of ferrying party supporters to and from Tokwe Mukosi Dam where Mugabe officially commissioned the project.He then converted the fuel to his personal use , much to the disgruntlement of party officials.

As a result, party supporters intending to travel from Chiredzi to Tokwe Mukosi Dam were stranded in the lowveld town.

The move by the party’ s second man in charge in the provincial party hierarchy has been described as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the nonagenarian’ s programme.

“He connived with the Chiredzi District Administrator to sabotage the President’ s programme.Only one bus ferried party supporters to and from Tokwe Mukosi. Baloyi personally signed for the fuel and he decided to sabotage such an important event. We therefore compiled a report on what happened.Many people were stranded after the mishap,” said a party source.

Chiredzi South Constituency MP, Retired Brigadier Kalisto Gwanetsa said there was mayhem ahead of the Tokwe Mukosi Programme.

“I had to provide fuel to ferry our members who were stuck in Chiredzi, ” said Gwanetsa without disclosing what caused the furore.

Baloyi denied the allegations and said his political foes were desperate to nail him.

“There are people who are trying to tarnish my image.We allocated the fuel to the trucks that ferried party supporters to and from Tokwe Mukosi,” he said.