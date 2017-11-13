Mugabe Officials Panic Over Chiwenga Statement

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017

Terrence Mawawa | The statement by Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Constantine Chiwenga has shaken officials in the ruling Zanu PF party.

According to latest media reports, Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo has refused to comment on Chiwenga’ s statement.

Political analysts have said Khaya Moyo is feeling the heat and he has chosen to distance himself from the explosive issue.

Moyo has indicated that Mugabe will comment on Chiwenga’ s statement if he wishes to do so.

Chiwenga’ s statement is perceived as a direct challenge to Mugabe’s decision to dismiss his long time right hand person Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In his statement Chiwenga said the wanton dismissal of party members must be stopped with immediate effect.