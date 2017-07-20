Kasukuwere Wins

Staff Reporter | The ZANU PF politburo and Presidium have officially failed to come up with a final decision on Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s fate in the party ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal.

Information from the party’s senior decision making body between the congresses says that the politburo officially resolved to have the matter removed from its hands and be left in the party’s centre of power President Robert Mugabe who will make an announcement in due course.

The party’s provinces presented petitions to the politburo two months ago demanding that Kasukuwere be dismissed from the party. The politburo could not come up with a resolution on the petition and referred the matter to an adhoc committee led by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda which also failed to present a standing recommendation to the party.

The matter was last month referred to the party’s Presidium which today also failed to come up with a decision resulting in the issue being left for Mugabe to decide.