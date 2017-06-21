Mugabe Ordered To Go And Rest

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | MDC Senator for Zvishavane, Lilian Timveous has described President Robert Mugabe’s continued stay in power as an insult to the people of Zimbabwe.

Addressing mourners at the burial of an MDC member, Bernard Sibanda, Timveous charged that Mugabe must go and rest at his rural home in Zvimba. Sibanda died on Sunday after a long illness.

Timveous urged the people of Zimbabwe to dump Mugabe and Zanu PF following years of oppression and lack of democracy. She said it was practically impossible for Mugabe to remain in power in 2018 at the age of 94.

“Do you think Mugabe can continue to rule at 94?That is impossible.The ailing Mugabe is tired and clueless so he should step down,” she said.

In her scathing attack on the Zanu PF Government, Timveous said:”This government is now clueless and hopeless. We are saying enough is enough, come 2018, President Morgan Tsvangirai will romp to victory.”