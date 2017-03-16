Mugabe Orders Masvingo Election Rerun

President Robert Mugabe has ordered a rerun of the Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial elections, which had been resoundingly won by an Emmerson Mnangagwa ally.

Mugabe’s Politburo (which operates under his command since the changing of the Zanu PF constitution in 2013) nullified the February 23 elections which had seen former Masvingo chairperson Ezra Chadzamira thrashing his rival Mutero Masanganise with 12 393 votes against 4 888. Masanganise is touted to be a G-40 candidate in the crucial elections.

As the internecine battle to succeed President Mugabe rages on in the ruling party, Zanu PF leadership blames heavy rains and logistical challenges for the inconclusive election result.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo confirmed the nullification of the Masvingo elections after the party’s 307th Politburo meeting in Harare.

“The elections will be re-done at a date to be announced,” he said.

About 64 percent of the 408 party districts in the province had voted.

Voting was still to be done in 165 districts and out of these, 10 were from Masanganise’s home area, while 40 were from Chadzamira’s home area.

Sources said President Mugabe would soon meet with his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, to choose the person who would be in charge of the elections.

Politburo member Joram Gumbo presided over the first elections.

“Much time was devoted on the Masvingo issue and there was debate on whether or not to confirm the elections,” said a source. “In the end, it was agreed that elections be held again to give everyone a chance to have a say in the election of their chairperson.

“It was also seen that disagreements were mainly on the chairperson of the main wing, hence the decision not to have elections for the Youth League and Women’s League. The President also called for the dropping of characters such as Mashayamombe who had shown bias during the initial elections.

“Some chairpersons from the seven that had been brought by national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere refused to continue with the elections, even in areas that had no problems, after seeing that the results in some wards were not in their favour.” Chombo said Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga had also presented a post-mortem of the 21st February Movement celebrations held in Matobo recently. “The event was well attended and the celebrants were well fed and transported to and from the venue,” he said. “Due to this event, the nearby school was renamed Matobo Junior School, which was previously called Rhodes Junior School. “President Mugabe expressed his gratitude to the party’s Youth League and the nation on the successful hosting of these celebrations.” Chombo said the Politburo was informed on the party’s preparations for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) by secretary for business liaison and development, Sithembiso Nyoni. The party’s theme for the trade fair will be “Offering Innovative Strategies for Sustainable Development.” Kasukuwere also presented the commissariat report, saying the party was generally stable in all the provinces. “He stated that the party had won several council by-elections in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo,” Chombo said. “Preparations for the Mwenezi East by-election are well under way, with the Zanu-PF party gearing itself for yet another landslide victory through our candidate Joosbi Omar.” The by-election, set for April 8, will see Omar squaring off against ex-Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister and ex-legislator for the area Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti of ZimPF, Mr Welcome Masuku of NCA and Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress party.