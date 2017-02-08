MUGABE OUT: Biti Joins Opposition Coalition

Shyleen Mtandwa | ZimEye.com can confirm that the People’s Democratic Party led by former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti, will tomorrow officially sign in as a member of the Coalition Of Democrats (CODE), at a function to be held in the capital, Harare.

Biti had a nasty public fall out with former Vice President, Joice Mujuru, leading to her stealing his deputy Sipepa Nkomo and other members in a bid to weaken his support base. In a new twist Mujuru is engaged in a bitter struggle to maintain her leadership of Zim People First as internal leadership wrangles threaten to destroy the new kid on the block in Zimbabwe’s politics.

Biti will join the coalition alongside Barbara Nyagomo of the Progressive Democrats party.

The former MDC- T Secretary General has been stalling joining the coalition, which includes the Welshman Ncube led MDC and Elton Mangoma’s RDZ until recently when major opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai officially ruled out a possibility of him going into a coalition with Biti.