MUGABE OUT? Diasporan Businesswoman Launches Yet Another Party

Staff Reporter | Just how many oposition parties should Zimbabwe have before enough is enough is declared? Perhaps only the heavens would have an answer to that.

At a time when the Zimbabwean electorate is demanding for possibly just one opposition party to try and wrestle power from the ruling ZANU PF, opposition parties instead continue to multiply in the country causing confusion amongst the electorate.

ZimEye.com is reliably informed that a new political party will be launched in Bulawayo this weekend.

The party which has been recruiting membership under the #shejoshua social media tag will be led by Violet Mariyacha a United States based businesswoman.

ZimEye.com sources indicated that the new political party whose name will be unveiled at the launch is splashing out huge amounts of money in a bid to entice people to attend the launch.

The party will hold its first interim committee meeting on Friday a day before the inaugural congress which will also be its launch to endorse the hand picked national executive.

Information around the party is still sketchy and ZimEye.com is keeping watch on the developments.