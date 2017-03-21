MUGABE OUT: Elections Or 2nd Tsvangirai GNU? | LIVE DEBATE

Facebook LIVE Debate 8PM Zimbabwe Time

| The Movement for Democratic Change parties went to bed with President Robert Mugabe in the 2009 Global Political Agreement, which established the Government of National Unity, stand accused of selling out on the hopes and aspirations of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is in a constitutional crisis and President Robert Mugabe’s departure will not result in a smooth transition of power.

Many argue that had the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai and Arthur Mutambara been principled, held their ground, Zimbabwe would not be sinking into a political abyss with hope of credible elections being thrashed each day by Rita Makarau and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commision.

Opposition political parties reached a stalemate with the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Rita Makarau this morning over the composition and independence of the electoral body as well as a raft of electoral reforms necessary for a free and fair election.

Zimbabweans are back to square on as they call on the United Nations and SADC to urgently intervene if credible elections are to be held in 2018.

The LIVE Debate brings together Hon. Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga and political analyst Wilbert Mukori.