MUGABE OUT, JOICE TWERK: Of Women Dancing And Being Boxed

3

Thoko Matshe | This weekend I spent an afternoon with women and we danced. Never mind that we had our worries and problems, we danced. Women had come to give each other information on registering to vote, and to practically say how the forms are filled and what were the documents one had to have.

There was a car organised so that those that were able and willing got in and were taken to the vote registering site. By end of the afternoon women who would have struggled to register did so. This was support in practice. Women were also made aware of a call centre that was being launched. A phone number availed so that any woman can call to get information and help in the processes towards the election and hence make accessible the vote for her. Any woman, as this was not a partisan process.

For some of us whose life purpose is to support women, yes women in their diversity, it was lovely to be graced by the presence of some of the women leaders, Mai Mujuru and mai Matibenga. The cherry on the top was when they got down with us. The women had their phones out, videos run and still the leaders got down. There was no ‘aiwa musatore’ (dont film her) there was nothing to hide, women were having fun(sad to say there was so much videoing we ran out of wifi the next day). I thought how refreshing to be able to dance together and not to dance for.

Women dance. They dance in church, they dance at funerals and they dance in celebrations. I watched a woman dance at the weekend. I watched women dance as one to celebrate their commonality, in their many differences.

The housewife from Domboshawa danced with an aspirig presidential candidate. The smile on her face and the joy in her moves warmed my heart. For two minutes she enjoyed being equal, something that is elusive to women from birth to death. Mostly, even as a woman leader, they are judged and stereotyped at every turn, and hence even as they sit at the high table equality is elusive.

The women were not dancing for a leader as is often the case, they danced together with the leader(s). It was different and I liked it.

Ooh boy! then came the twitterites, they went crazy,name calling and judging. Out of context. Godo neruchiva!!!

Two things came to mind: In the tradition of the great icon, Nelson Mandela, presidents dance; I also wanted to ask my sister, is that what Fella Kuti Ransom meant when he sang ‘African woman she go dance, she go dance the fire dance’
What will it be like if women danced all the way to the election booth.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • wilbert

    “This weekend I spent an afternoon with women and we danced. Never mind that we had our worries and problems, we danced. Women had come to give each other information on registering to vote, and to practically say how the forms are filled and what were the documents one had to have,” Thoko Matshe.

    “What will it be like if women danced all the way to the election booth.”

    So, do you really think that if you and her lady friends had done your kwasa-kwasa dance in 2013 Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends would have won those elections with a landslide victory? We do not need to bother ourselves with implementing the democratic reforms, Thoko and her girl-power dancing team will put to shame all Zanu PF’s expensive and ruthless vote rigging shenanigans.

    No wonder the country is in a serious mess, with such foolishness it is clear we are here to stay!

    Zanu PF is already rigging next year’s elections by making it so difficult to register as a vote. It is clear the regime will not produce a verified voters’ roll, etc. But that is all water off a duck’s back to people like Thoko and her kwasa-kwasa dancing girls! Your participation is not going to change the election result all you lot are doing is give the flawed process credibility!

    Of course, it is insane to repeat the same thing over and over again and expect a difference result. After 37 years of taking part in rigged elections, instead of implementing the reforms designed to stop the vote rigging, Thoko Matshe have an even better solution – dance! What a bolt of inspiration Thoko!

    If the consequences of another rigged elections were not a matter of life and death for so many Zimbabweans – one would laugh! Of course, it is a serious national tragedy that we should have so many mentally challenged citizens with the right to vote! This is worse that teaching a monkey how to use a gun and then realise the stupid animal does not know when to use the gun!

    “Never mind that we had our worries and problems, we danced!”

    Sure Thoko, you will all dance to the elections booth and to another Zanu PF landslide victory and still continue with the kwasa-kwasa dance, blissfully unaware of what has happened!

    At times like this, one cannot help but despair; convinced Zimbabwe has more than its fair share of mentally challenged people!

  • Nyandoro

    Mudara chirikukunetsa chiiko iwe, are you trying to say you yourself do not dance sometimes? Huya ku NPP and we give you a position mhani

  • truths

    Ugly dance by ugly women, ugly story from an ugly woman. kikikikiki