MUGABE OUT, JOICE TWERK: Of Women Dancing And Being Boxed

Thoko Matshe | This weekend I spent an afternoon with women and we danced. Never mind that we had our worries and problems, we danced. Women had come to give each other information on registering to vote, and to practically say how the forms are filled and what were the documents one had to have.

There was a car organised so that those that were able and willing got in and were taken to the vote registering site. By end of the afternoon women who would have struggled to register did so. This was support in practice. Women were also made aware of a call centre that was being launched. A phone number availed so that any woman can call to get information and help in the processes towards the election and hence make accessible the vote for her. Any woman, as this was not a partisan process.

For some of us whose life purpose is to support women, yes women in their diversity, it was lovely to be graced by the presence of some of the women leaders, Mai Mujuru and mai Matibenga. The cherry on the top was when they got down with us. The women had their phones out, videos run and still the leaders got down. There was no ‘aiwa musatore’ (dont film her) there was nothing to hide, women were having fun(sad to say there was so much videoing we ran out of wifi the next day). I thought how refreshing to be able to dance together and not to dance for.

Women dance. They dance in church, they dance at funerals and they dance in celebrations. I watched a woman dance at the weekend. I watched women dance as one to celebrate their commonality, in their many differences.

The housewife from Domboshawa danced with an aspirig presidential candidate. The smile on her face and the joy in her moves warmed my heart. For two minutes she enjoyed being equal, something that is elusive to women from birth to death. Mostly, even as a woman leader, they are judged and stereotyped at every turn, and hence even as they sit at the high table equality is elusive.

The women were not dancing for a leader as is often the case, they danced together with the leader(s). It was different and I liked it.

Ooh boy! then came the twitterites, they went crazy,name calling and judging. Out of context. Godo neruchiva!!!

Two things came to mind: In the tradition of the great icon, Nelson Mandela, presidents dance; I also wanted to ask my sister, is that what Fella Kuti Ransom meant when he sang ‘African woman she go dance, she go dance the fire dance’

What will it be like if women danced all the way to the election booth.