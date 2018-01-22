MUGABE OUT: Mnangagwa Discusses Sanctions Removal With The EU

Terrence Mawawa | President Emmerson Mnangagwa is certainly winning the hearts of Western leaders, albeit gradually.

In a latest development indicating the international community is willing to work with Mnangagwa’ s government, the EU has proposed that there is need to revisit the issue of sanctions imposed on Harare during former President Robert Mugabe’s era.

Some members of the European Union have appealed to the organisation’s executive to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe in response to recent political developments in the country.

This was disclosed by the Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe to Spain, Jose Maria Camallonga yesterday.

“ President Mnangagwa has been optimistic and enthusiastic towards reform, which has led several EU countries to request the community executive to lift the sanctions imposed on the African country,” said Camallonga

“The lifting of the sanctions would mean a substantial boost to Zimbabwe’s economy, especially in terms of foreign investments.”

Camallonga said this effectively meant Zimbabwe was now a destination to consider for investment.

“Once the sanctions have been lifted and reforms are underway, Zimbabwe can start to attract investment and projects in numerous sectors such as mining, tourism and agriculture” he said.