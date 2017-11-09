MUGABE OUT: The Dabengwa, Mnangagwa Final Blast

Staff Reporter | Disgraced former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already started gunning for support for his reported onslaught on President Robert Mugabe’s throne amidst reports that ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has committed to work with him, ZimEye can exclusively report.

Sources close to Dabengwa told ZimEye.com that the veteran politician revealed to some members of his party in an informal meeting that they should brace themselves to work with the former PF ZAPU members in ZANU PF who have moved to back Mnangagwa in his bid to take on Mugabe head on.

According to sources a number of former PF ZAPU members in ZANU PF are prepared to dump President Robert Mugabe and back Mnangagwa accusing Mugabe of reneging on the values of the liberation struggle and the 1987 unity accord with Joshua Nkomo.

The sources indicated that the rift between Mugabe and former PF ZAPU leaders has been standing since the unceremonious appointment of Phelekezela Mphoko as one of the Vice Presidents from former PF ZAPU members.

The PF ZAPU members are said to have never favoured Mphoko for the position as he “sold out” on PF ZAPU in 1976 at the hype of the liberation struggle to work with ZANU PF.

The sources claim that Mphoko’s aligning himself to the G40 faction which is against most liberation war fighters has forced the PF ZAPU members to reject him and align with Mnangagwa.

The sources further claimed that high level talks between Dabengwa and Mnangagwa are already underway with the former PF ZAPU members in ZANU PF urging Mnangagwa to work with Dabengwa who actually should have been Vice President in place of Mphoko.